Aviva Canadian CEO Jason Storah to replace Winslow as UK and Ireland boss

Aviva has appointed Jason Storah as CEO of UK & Ireland General Insurance.

He replaces Adam Winslow who will take up the role of Direct Line Group CEO in Q1 2024 succeeding Jon Greenwood who has been acting CEO since January 2023.

Storah, pictured, is currently CEO of Aviva Canada, a post he has held for four years. In the period the business has grown gross written premium by 34% to become the number two general insurer in the Canadian market.

He has almost 20 years of experience with Aviva in a variety of roles.

