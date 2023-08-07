Insurance Age

Rokstone targeting £100m GWP with new A&H division

Rokstone has launched an accident and health division and recruited Darren Delande to lead it.

Incorporating accident, health and travel, Rokstone explained the new A&H arm is supported by a panel of A-rated carriers and has a broad appetite internationally across both commercial and retail arenas.

The new division expects to write £50m of gross written premium in three years and to double that to £100m GWP in five years.

Delande will lead the A&H team when he joins Rokstone after serving his notice at Optio, where he was latterly head of A&H for the last three years.

