Rokstone targeting £100m GWP with new A&H division
Rokstone has launched an accident and health division and recruited Darren Delande to lead it.
Incorporating accident, health and travel, Rokstone explained the new A&H arm is supported by a panel of A-rated carriers and has a broad appetite internationally across both commercial and retail arenas.
The new division expects to write £50m of gross written premium in three years and to double that to £100m GWP in five years.Leader
Delande will lead the A&H team when he joins Rokstone after serving his notice at Optio, where he was latterly head of A&H for the last three years.
Being
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on People
My Perfect Broker Week: MyFirst’s James Noble
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Here are the responses from James Noble, the CEO and founder of MyFirst.
Ardonagh’s UK commercial MGA adds ex-Aviva leader Jackman as sales director
Former director of regional brokers, strategy and propositions at Aviva, Karen Jackman, has joined Ardonagh’s UK commercial MGA as sales director, Insurance Age can reveal.
People Moves: 31 July – 4 August 2023
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Unpicking the legacy of Michael Bright and Indy on the UK broking sector
Following the passing of former Independent Insurance CEO Michael Bright earlier this week, content director Jonathan Swift reflects on his legacy on the broking market.
What next for Mark Wilson after Abacai exit?
Despite his departure from insurtech Abacai, Mark Wilson has talked previously about the need to disrupt the insurance status quo going back to his days as group CEO of Aviva. Based on the assumption this exit is just a blip in that mission, Jonathan Swift considers where he might turn up next.
Aon expands with ex-Aviva and Ardonagh leader Graeme MacMillan
Aon has named Graeme MacMillan as chief broking officer for Commercial Risk Solutions in the UK, starting in the newly created role on 1 November.
MGA bolsters team following resignations amid Ardonagh staff interest
Managing general agent Mercia Underwriting says it has bolstered the team after a number of staff resigned from positions.
Flood Re names Bridget Rosewell as chair to succeed Mark Hoban
Flood Re has appointed Bridget Rosewell as non-executive director and chair-designate to succeed outgoing Mark Hoban, taking up the chair post at the end of September.