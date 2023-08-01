HDI recruits new director of underwriting and cyber lead from Chubb
HDI Global has made several senior appointments in its UK & Ireland branch, including a new director of underwriting, Antonia Osborne.
Joining from Chubb Global Markets, HDI said Osborne, pictured, will take overall responsibility for underwriting performance, future underwriting strategy and ensuring alignment between HDI’s proposition and the needs of its clients and brokers.
It added Osborne will play a leading role in leveraging the scale of HDI’s UK operations through close alignment with her two counterparts at HDI Global Specialty, notably Adam Curran, director of underwriting and Jade Wilcox, director of delegated
