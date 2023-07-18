Market Moves: July 2023

All the latest key personnel moves across the insurance market.

Brokers

Catherine Robinson has joined Aston Lark as an account executive to work on growing the company’s client base within South Wales. The new South Wales office was launched earlier this year. Robinson has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, spending her career so far at Keen Insurance, where she held the position of director and commercial insurance broker.

Russell Scanlan has welcomed back Rob Wood as a senior accounts handler after a stint at Franklands and PIB. He brings