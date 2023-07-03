Insurance Downtime: Clear Group chief operating officer Phil Williams

Clear Group chief operating officer Phil Williams shares an insight into his life outside insurance.

We know people in insurance are among the most dedicated and passionate when it comes to loving where they work. But everyone deserves a bit of downtime, which is where this new Insurance Age feature comes in as we focus on what you do in your spare time.

Screen time

I have two boys (aged 11 and 9) that mainly decide the YouTube channel of choice on the television. But we do love coming together as a family to watch some Lego Masters or Taskmaster, and while my bank account seems to indicate