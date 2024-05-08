Partners& launches apprenticeship scheme

Partners& has launched an apprenticeship scheme – named “16 to CEO” – to encourage young people from diverse backgrounds to explore the insurance industry as a viable career.

The first cohort will start in July based at the Partners& High Wycombe office, with additional programmes to be rolled out in due course.

Candidates who successfully complete the work experience element of the programme will be offered an apprenticeship with Partners&.

The move sees the broker deliver on its promise, set out in January, to establish the scheme as part of its sustainability 10-point plan.

According to the firm, the curriculum has been designed by its learning and development team