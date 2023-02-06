Aon names Matthew Alcott as UK CCO

Aon has named Matthew Alcott as UK chief commercial officer reporting to UK CEO Julie Page as well as the global CCO team, led by Michael Moran

He will succeed Jane Kielty, who was appointed CCO in October 2021, however she was then given the role as head of commercial risk UK in October 2022 but kept up her responsibilities as CCO until a successor was found. Both will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition.

Alcott has a background in risk engineering and has been with Aon for more than a decade.

Roles

He initially led sales and marketing for part of the UK commercial risk business, but in more recent years has had