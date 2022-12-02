People Moves: 28 November - 2 December 2022

Stay updated with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Premium Credit, PremFina, Chubb

Premium Credit refreshes insurance sales team

Premium Credit has reshaped its insurance premium finance sales team.

Christy Chisholm has completed a transition from sales support director to deputy director of commercial lines. Dave Howell expands his focus on commercial risks having spent a large part of his career in the financial markets as an IFA.

Glen Murphy has been promoted to sales support director, he has 24 years’ of insurance experience