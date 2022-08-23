BGL Insurance appoints new managing director of distribution

Mullaney was formally customer director for BGL and has been promoted to the new role and will lead the growth and distribution agenda for the business across its own brands and strategic partnerships.

She will also join the BGL executive committee, reporting to CEO, Peter Thompson.

Mullaney joined BGL from Barclays ten years ago, initially leading on the digital development of the insurance partnerships division and since that time, has led the broader digital agenda.

As part of her new role