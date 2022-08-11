Insurance Age

People Moves: 8-12 August 2022

people
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Featuring: Aurora, Aon, Aqueous, RSA

Aurora appoints Munich Re’s Carla Havemann to its leadership team

Aurora, the digital commercial insurance platform for micro, small and medium-sized businesses, has appointed Carla Havemann as head of partnerships and strategy.

Havemann was previously a partnership manger at Digital Partners, Munich Re dedicated to managing insurers start-ups and non-insurance companies, both operationally and commercially.

Aurora intends to launch its first product in

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on People

Most read

  1. Tribunal overturns CMA Most Favoured Nation clauses ruling and £17.9m Compare The Market fine
  2. Aviva UK sees COR deteriorate and operating profit slip
  3. FOI reveals scale of FCA investigation into leaseholder insurance
  4. Gallagher denies negligence and breaches over Paradigm claim
  5. Policy Expert targets doubling within five years, says CEO Steve Hardy
  6. Ageas names Claire Green as director of distribution
  7. GRP-owned Newstead promotes Sarah Giles to managing director

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: