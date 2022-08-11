People Moves: 8-12 August 2022

Featuring: Aurora, Aon, Aqueous, RSA

Aurora appoints Munich Re’s Carla Havemann to its leadership team

Aurora, the digital commercial insurance platform for micro, small and medium-sized businesses, has appointed Carla Havemann as head of partnerships and strategy.

Havemann was previously a partnership manger at Digital Partners, Munich Re dedicated to managing insurers start-ups and non-insurance companies, both operationally and commercially.

Aurora intends to launch its first product in