People Moves: 20-24 June 2022

Including: Hiscox, Arch Insurance, Marsh McLennan, Howden, Chubb, Aventum, Covéa, Miller

Hiscox appoints new UK marketing director

Specialist global insurer Hiscox has appointed Fiona Mayo as its new UK marketing director.

Mayo will join the company later this month and will lead a team of 20, reporting to Stéphane Flaquet, interim CEO of Hiscox UK.

With over 20 years of experience, Mayo has held several senior marketing roles across a range of sectors. From 2016, she led the marketing team