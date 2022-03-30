Beazley revamps underwriting team structure

Beazley is creating four underwriting divisions of specialty, cyber, MAP and property risks.

According to the insurer, brokers and clients will benefit from efficiencies and innovation as the divisions will be interconnected and able to operate at scale.

The newly established specialty risks division comes from the merger of executive risks, M&A and specialty lines. Beazley argued that client demand is high and the challenges, such as social inflation, were alike and often served by the same