Ashwin Mistry joins Broker Insights board

Broker Insights has appointed Ashwin Mistry as a non-executive advisor to the board as it aims to accelerate the development of its platform and grow the business.

Mistry brings over 30 years of industry experience to Broker Insights, serving as the executive chairman of Brokerbility and as owner and director of BHIB Insurance Brokers before selling the company to Clear Group.

He was also CII President and, in 2000, in recognition for his work in education and careers within the industry, he