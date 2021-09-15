Group launched to help neurodivergent insurance workers

Today [15 September] marks the official launch of Gain (Group for Autism, Insurance and Neurodiversity), a new organisation for the insurance, investment and related financial service industry.

GAIN is committed to championing neurodiversity through an industry-wide initiative seeking to positively impact lives and improve workplaces for the benefit of all.

Founder Members include, Marsh McLennan, Swiss Re, Principal, ISC Group, ArcQ, Ambitious about Autism, E2W, Expand the Circle and other