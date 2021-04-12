Former Tesco Bank boss, Benny Higgins, joins Markerstudy

Markerstudy Group has appointed Benny Higgins as group chairman.

Higgins was CEO of Tesco Bank between 2008 and 2017. Prior to that, he was retail CEO for HBOS and CEO, retail banking at RBS.

The move caps off a busy Q1 for Markerstudy, which announced the acquisition of Brightside last month and, in January, received investment from Pollen Street Capital and Qatar Insurance Company.

At the end of last year, the business also finally completed its £185m deal with Co-op Insurance after a two