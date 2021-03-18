People Moves: 15 - 21 March 2021

Featuring: Insurance & Mobility Solutions, Ensurance, Rising Edge

Paul Stacy joins Insurance & Mobility Solutions (IMS) in global BD role

Paul Stacy, founder of Wunelli and serial telematics technology entrepreneur, has joined IMS from LexisNexis Risk Solutions, where he held the roles of R&D director and director of automotive development, EMEA.

He takes on the new role of global business development director at IMS, reporting to CEO Nick Corrie.

Stacy’s arrival at IMS marks the latest in a