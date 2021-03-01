Insurance Age

Meeting private equity: Andy Marsh of Beech Tree

Andy Marsh
What’s the background to Beech Tree?
I am one of the founders and we set the business up in 2015. We focus on investing in three areas, financial services, tech and tech-enabled support services. I head up the financial services section. One of our investments is Avid Insurance which is based in London and Leeds.

Why did you choose Avid?
We have a view in terms of what we want to invest in. We wanted to move into the MGA space and we were looking for a while for the right opportunity. We were

