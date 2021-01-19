People Moves: 18 - 22 January 2021

Featuring: Marsh, Gallagher Re, Esure

Marsh appoints chairman

Marsh has appointed Tom Colraine as chairman of Marsh in the UK, with immediate effect.

Colraine, who has been a non-executive director of the business since 2018, succeeds Jane Barker.

Colraine has extensive experience as a non-executive director, including as chair of Hastings Group Holdings and the Compre Group, as well as chairing the Audit & Risk Committee of the Wealth Management Division of Schroders. He was previously CFO