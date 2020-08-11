S & G Risk Solutions makes senior hire

S & G Risk Solutions has hired Jaimie Quill as group broking director, effective from 10 August, Insurance Age can reveal.

Brett Sainty, owner of S & G, explained that the role is a shareholding directorship.

Quill most recently worked at Miles Smith where he was a senior broker. He has also previously held the role of senior broker at Direct Insurance London Market.

Quill commented: “This is a very exciting time for me to take my career to the next level, I have known Brett Sainty for some