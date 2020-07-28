Roles from LV and L&G at risk amid redundancy programme

LV General Insurance has revealed “worst case scenario” of up to 600 job cuts as it restructures and integrates L&G.

Steve Treloar, CEO of LV GI, has confirmed that the 600 roles at risk of redundancy will come from across LV GI and Legal & General.

Treloar told Insurance Age: “It will be a broad brush split between L&G and LV, but we will firm those details up.”

The insurer stated today (28 July) that the move was designed to make the business more efficient with a number of roles in its claims function likely to be hit.

Treloar declined to say how much the “re-shaping” was set to save the provider across the 2.5 year timescale.

Claims

He added: “We are looking at the claims function to provide greater focus on customer service and technical capabilities.”

He explained that this did not mean that staff would be replaced by technology.

“What we are focusing on is technical capability not technology. We see great value in having good technical people in our claims function.

“At the same time we’re looking to have a more seamless customer journey.”

According to Treloar the move was not prompted by the issues the coronavirus pandemic is causing across many businesses.

“The changes have nothing to do with coronavirus and from our broader strategic thinking.”

Redployed?

The 600 number announced by LV is, Treloar said, the “worst case scenario” and he hoped some staff could be redeployed across the wider business.

He added: “We will do our best to retrain our people and give them new opportunities with LV and across the wider Allianz group.”

“Our intention is that this is in relation to the whole picture over the 2.5 years. This is the worst case number.”

He added: “When we combine the businesses what we will have is a broader base with a clear home business to complement our motor business. We will have a better product suite and enviable distribution as well. We will be a substantive, major competitor.”

The deal which saw Allianz buy LV GI was completed at the start of this year.

LV’s purchase of L&G for £242m was revealed in May 2019.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.