Adapting to change

Premium Finance Week: Close Brothers, Paul Trail and Steve Wallis reflect on how brokers have responded to the challenge of Covid-19.

On March 23 Prime Minister Boris Johnson formally announced a strict lockdown in the UK to stop the spread of the pandemic Covid-19 on these shores.

However, many within the insurance sector had already taken affirmative action to work remotely in anticipation of the Government’s move. Those that hadn’t had to quickly adapt to the new guidance.

Remote

Reflecting on how the insurance businesses transitioned from offices to remote working, Close Brothers Premium Finance (CBPF) sales director Paul Trail describes the sector as collectively doing “pretty well”.

His colleague commercial director Steve Wallis adds: “I agree that in overall terms the sector has handled it pretty well; the majority of brokers I have spoken to have coped remarkably well given the circumstances.”

Focusing on his own business, Trail reflects: “If you look at the personal lines market, volumes were down 20% at the peak of lockdown; but that has been balanced out by the commercial volumes which were up by the same amount.”

“Obviously we only see what we see, it is not the entire market but it is a large amount of gross written premium,” Wallis continues. “Heading into the early stages of the lockdown, and during that initial period, there was a drop off in new business that we were writing which was compensated by an increase in renewals.

“And we were seeing renewal premiums holding up pretty well. Since lockdown has been eased we have seen new business come back very strongly. We are not at a business-as-usual position yet, but never-the-less the numbers are much stronger.”

Solution

Commenting on the main driver behind the rise in commercial business Trail notes that businesses that have never taken premium finance before - or historically might have had it a decade ago – have looked to this solution since March to conserve cash and protect their balance sheets.

Another area that has kept CBPF busy during the early days of the pandemic lockdown was forbearance requests with customers concerned about how they were going to make their payments. A situation that led the business to hold constructive conversations with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

“We started to offer forbearance as soon as the Coronavirus took hold, and have worked closely with the regulator and our broker partners to ensure the best possible outcome for our mutual customers, building on the support we have offered brokers and customers since the start of the lockdown,” Trail says.

In terms of sectors that have been hit particularly hard he adds: “Taxis have been impacted massively; as well as most things in the leisure sector from restaurants to night clubs. Parts of the motor market have struggled and the motorbike space is down, but as it is seasonal many riders only insure themselves for the summer when they can go out, but it has recovered.”