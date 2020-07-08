Axa XL names new UK & Lloyd's market CEO
Sean McGovern takes on the role on a full-time basis after being interim CEO since Paul Greensmith left the business in April.
Axa XL has hired Sean McGovern as CEO UK & Lloyd’s market, subject to regulatory approval.
McGovern has been in the role on an interim basis since former CEO Paul Greensmith left the business as part of a senior management reshuffle in April.
He first joined XL Group in 2016 and has since led the claims, legal & compliance and regulatory & government affairs functions.
The business stated that he also played a key role in the merger of Axa Corporate Solutions, Axa Matrix, Axa Art and XL Catlin and the formation of Axa XL.
Axa bought XL Catlin in a deal worth $15bn in March 2018.
Background
Before joining XL Group, McGovern held various senior positions at Lloyd’s of London, having joined in 1996 from private practice at Clifford Chance.
In 2002, he was appointed a director and Lloyd’s general counsel, with global responsibility for Lloyd’s legal, regulatory and government affairs globally.
In 2014, he also became Lloyd’s first chief risk officer and a member of the Franchise Board.
McGovern is also a board member of the Lloyd’s Market Association, as well as a non-executive board member of TheCityUK, which promotes the UK financial services sector, and is chairman of its International Trade & Investment Group.
Experience
Commenting on the appointment, Axa XL CEO, Scott Gunter said: “Sean’s deep understanding of Axa XL’s business, coupled with his significant knowledge and experience of the London and Lloyd’s market position him ideally to lead our UK and Lloyd’s presence.
“Over the course of the last few months, Sean has proven his ability to put our clients and brokers at the heart of what we do and to balance strategic thinking with the day-to-day requirements needed to fulfil this important leadership position.”
He continued: “Sean’s appointment is a key step as we assemble the right team to drive Axa XL forward.
“Our new regional CEOs and structure will make us a simpler organisation to navigate, meaning that decisions can be made faster in country and we can continue to serve our clients to the very best of our ability.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- RSA walks back on Marsh criticism in FCA's BI test case
- Blanc flags radical action as she steps into Aviva CEO role
- Amanda Blanc replaces Tulloch as Aviva CEO
- Blog: What challenges await new Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc
- Chubb flags huge Covid-19 losses
- Pikl moves forward with property and vehicle MGA
- The Fallout - Insurance brokers and the coronavirus pandemic