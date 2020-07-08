Axa XL names new UK & Lloyd's market CEO

Sean McGovern takes on the role on a full-time basis after being interim CEO since Paul Greensmith left the business in April.

Axa XL has hired Sean McGovern as CEO UK & Lloyd’s market, subject to regulatory approval.

McGovern has been in the role on an interim basis since former CEO Paul Greensmith left the business as part of a senior management reshuffle in April.

He first joined XL Group in 2016 and has since led the claims, legal & compliance and regulatory & government affairs functions.

The business stated that he also played a key role in the merger of Axa Corporate Solutions, Axa Matrix, Axa Art and XL Catlin and the formation of Axa XL.

Axa bought XL Catlin in a deal worth $15bn in March 2018.

Background

Before joining XL Group, McGovern held various senior positions at Lloyd’s of London, having joined in 1996 from private practice at Clifford Chance.

In 2002, he was appointed a director and Lloyd’s general counsel, with global responsibility for Lloyd’s legal, regulatory and government affairs globally.

In 2014, he also became Lloyd’s first chief risk officer and a member of the Franchise Board.

McGovern is also a board member of the Lloyd’s Market Association, as well as a non-executive board member of TheCityUK, which promotes the UK financial services sector, and is chairman of its International Trade & Investment Group.

Experience

Commenting on the appointment, Axa XL CEO, Scott Gunter said: “Sean’s deep understanding of Axa XL’s business, coupled with his significant knowledge and experience of the London and Lloyd’s market position him ideally to lead our UK and Lloyd’s presence.

“Over the course of the last few months, Sean has proven his ability to put our clients and brokers at the heart of what we do and to balance strategic thinking with the day-to-day requirements needed to fulfil this important leadership position.”

He continued: “Sean’s appointment is a key step as we assemble the right team to drive Axa XL forward.

“Our new regional CEOs and structure will make us a simpler organisation to navigate, meaning that decisions can be made faster in country and we can continue to serve our clients to the very best of our ability.”

