People Moves round-up: 13 - 17 April 2020

Beazley appoints head of cyber and executive risk

Specialist insurer Beazley has appointed Bethany Greenwood as global head of cyber & executive risk (CyEx) from July 2020. She will join Beazley’s executive committee at the same time.

Greenwood joined Beazley last September to lead the London market and US-based executive risk team, focusing on a wide range of products including US directors & officers (D&O) and employment practices liability.

In a career spanning more than 20 years, she has worked extensively across management liability lines, including D&O, errors & omissions and cyber programmes.

She will succeed Mike Donovan who has decided to retire from Beazley after 15 years with the company. However, Mike will remain with Beazley for longer to ensure a smooth handover.

Euler Hermes appoints MMCD director

Euler Hermes UK and Ireland has appointed Özlem Özüner as director of market management, commercial underwriting and distribution (MMCD) with effect from 6 April 2020.

Özüner is responsible for fostering Euler Hermes’ UK and Ireland client and broker relations, business development and marketing. She has joined the board of management and reports to CEO Milo Bogaerts.

Before joining the UK and Ireland team Özüner was CEO of Euler Hermes Turkey, which she joined in 2011 and where she was instrumental in delivering significant growth in the face of challenging global economic conditions. She has more than 20 years’ experience in financial services, previously holding leading roles in banking and finance, including two years in corporate banking at HSBC in London.

She succeeds Mike de Bresser, who was appointed CEO of Euler Hermes Netherlands earlier this year.

Alex Kuczynski leaves FSCS amid restructure

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has restructured parts of its organisation. As a result, Alex Kuczynski, who has worked in a number of roles across the scheme over the last 20 years, is leaving the organisation. Kuczynski was FSCS’s longest-serving senior executive and most recently held the role of chief corporate affairs officer.

The move also includes merging the organisation’s communications and marketing teams, comprising public relations, stakeholder relations & public affairs, regulatory policy, international liaison & research, and marketing. Lila Pleban, formerly head of digital & marketing, has been appointed interim chief communications and marketing officer as of 1 April 2020.

FSCS has also created a chief counsel team, comprising legal & recoveries, company secretariat, and quality assurance. James Darbyshire, formerly general counsel, has been appointed interim chief counsel as of 1 April 2020.

