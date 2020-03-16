The Blog Spot: Navigating these strange times

We’re already seeing travel cover suspended and confirmation BI isn’t covered for Covid-19. What might this mean for the future of insurance and trust in the sector?

These are strange days.

At the moment many European countries are on lockdown including France, Spain and Italy which has been hardest hit so far by the outbreak of the coronavirus known as Covid-19.

The UK is almost business as usual with government advice at the time of writing (2.30pm on 16 March) limited to staying in self-isolation if you’re ill and avoiding cruises if you’re over 70.

Despite this, the climate of fear is causing people to scale back their social activity. I am working from home today, for example.

Changes

Science suggests that we’re at the beginning of a long road with many likely to fall ill and the normal social and business interactions much changed as communities seek to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

We, as you know are an insurance publication. Like many we are looking to stay positive and keep reporting the news that is most valuable to our readership. We’re not a scientific authority.

So, I am looking to the future in anticipation and hope of most of us getting through this physically unscathed. Government guidance suggests the majority of those affected will display mild symptoms. The world will keep turning. Businesses will keep going.

Part of helping us and the economy to stay resilient will be the insurance response to the crisis. Brokers are already working hard on their own business continuity plans.

Role of insurance?

As we always say, insurance is there for peace of mind and to support people when they go through tough times. That’s the message insurer CEOs always say to me anyway.

This is going to be an enormously painful test of whether it is true or not.

We have already seen a number of insurers suspending travel cover.

In regard to policies already bought, question marks hang over whether insurers will pay out for business interruption claims arising from coronavirus or not. Some, like Axa have been very clear on the matter (they won’t). Others are dealing with it on a case-by-case basis.

Reports suggest that pub owner EI Group has warned its publicans its provider Zurich won’t cover them for loss of business arising from Covid-19 even though it is a notifiable disease. Yes, it isn’t listed as it is so new but that doesn’t cut a lot of slack with a lay person unfamiliar with how insurance works.

In the budget the government already indicated business interruption loans for SMEs of up to £1.2m - does this mean our leaders don’t think insurers will pay out? Or are they just looking to provide economic comfort and reassurance?

Is the insurance industry setting itself up for a problem with reputation once we move forward through this unprecedented challenge?

Resilience

Obviously, we don’t yet know what the final claim bill could be. Will insurers have the financial resilience to cope with it all? There are so many unknowns here.

We can refer back to the past where potential pandemics such as MERS and SARS were curtailed. We can look back at Spanish Flu, the pandemic in the 1920s that probably acts as a historical reference point for most people.

The world continued afterwards so it is imperative we keep pushing through this crisis as safely and sensibly as we can.

Pledge

A very small part of that will involve the Insurance Age team trying to get to the bottom of questions like those around BI right now.

We’re going to keep working hard to bring brokers the information they need about the Biba conference, about what the insurers are doing and about the best and safest working practices. We pledge to be a daily source of accurate, timely and useful insurance information.

We know brokers will keep working for clients through this and we want to be here for you.

Keep in touch with us with how you’re helping clients and tell us about the problems you might be facing.

In the meantime keep healthy and sane, look after yourselves and remember, we can all contribute to flattening that curve.

With very best wishes

Sian Barton is editor of Insurance Age