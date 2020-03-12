Opinion: Richard Hodson on the work of the City Forum

Leading lights: City Forum’s chairman Richard Hodson explains how the organisation is trying to keep up-to-date

Back in 2011, I had just returned from five years in Australia where I had been working for JLT. I felt a little out of touch with who was who in the London Market.

Over a drink one evening, medical malpractice guru Sharon Brennan suggested joining the City Forum. I was accepted into the invitation-only group shortly afterwards.

Nine years later, I find myself lucky enough to be the chairman of the Forum for the 2019/20 season after spending four years as treasurer.

So, what is the City Forum and what does it do?

Participation in the City Forum is designed for the next generation of insurance leaders aged between 30 and 50. Through our events, featuring a range of speakers, we aim to generate ideas and take part in discourse that these future influencers will carry with them in their careers.

The City Forum seeks to keep improving the London insurance market by keeping the industry’s values modern and relevant. With recent press, this is something we can all work harder on.

The group, which is limited to 50 members, was originally founded in 1963 with the aim of bringing insurance market practitioners together to debate in a non-partisan and constructive manner. Membership is for the individual and not corporate. Along with our strict Chatham House rule, this means that members bring their own personality and opinions to the Forum and company badges get left at the door.

Past members may also attend events. This not only keeps them connected, but allows current members the opportunity to mix and talk with some of the cream of the industry’s decision makers.

At our networking events, we engage speakers from both within and outside the industry to help promote the debate. In 2011, Lord Hunt of the Wirral gave us insight into the regulatory reviews of insurance, as well as a few choice stories about serving in Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet. Professor David Carpenter discussed the 800th anniversary of the signing of Magna Carta and explained its relevance in today’s world. Luminaries from business and sport have also shared their experiences.

Keeping current

As we approach our 60th, the City Forum strives to keep relevant. It has been promoting diversity, inclusion and tolerance in the workplace and mental health in the workplace has become a key focus.

Our speakers this year reflect current trends. Two weeks before Extinction Rebellion shut down key parts of London, Paul Dickinson, founder of carbon disclosure specialist CDP, spoke to us on the environment and the economy. Ian Hughes, founder and CEO of Consumer Intelligence, helped us to look to the future of insurance-buying habits and the role that artificial intelligence has to play in personalising the experience. Sam White, CEO of Pukka, also addressed us with her take on diversity and inclusion and how to build a ‘human business’.

The City Forum has members from all parts of London’s insurance industry and affiliated services, although the core of the membership is employed directly by insurers or brokers.

Some of our other alumni include Pat Saxon, a founder of the City Forum and former director general of the CII; Julian Enoizi, CEO Pool Re; Neil Clutterbuck, chief underwriting officer, Allianz; Bronek Masojada, CEO at Hiscox; Brendan McManus, CEO of PIB; and Paul Anscombe, Seventeen Group’s CEO.

I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of it but also found very helpful in my career. I have met and now consider friends some of the luminaries and rising stars of our industry. Through these connections, I have found capacity for difficult to place risks and found amicable solutions for awkward claims. Most of all, I have discovered that many of us want to make a positive change to an industry which can be held again in the highest esteem.

Richard Hodson is chairman of City Forum and director at UKGlobal Broking Group.