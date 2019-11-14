Blog Spot: “Sorry” – the final word?

Simon Matson has finally apologised after comments he made about exiting employees, described as racist and abusive were highlighted in court papers, but is it enough?

It was revealed earlier this year that Gallagher retail and underwriting CEO, Simon Matson called exiting employee Nawaf Hasan a “complicated fat arab” amongst other things.

The comments, as we all know, came to light during a staff poaching case between Gallagher and rival Ardonagh Group involving the brokers’ Lloyd’s businesses.

We’ve gone over this before but it is important to reiterate exactly what was said.

In addition to “fat complicated arab” Matson and Vyvienne Wade also made jokes about Hasan’s Muslim faith

In an exchange, Matson said they “definitely have places reserved in heaven” for efforts to retain Hasan, with Wade replying that they would be “awaiting 72 virgins”.

Matson later denied understanding the reference.

Pejoratives

The document also revealed that, after Hasan handed in his notice, senior management referred to him as a “fucker”, a “t**ser” and a “c*nt”.

Yesterday (13 November) Gallagher issued a statement from Matson.

Hasan called for a personal apology. Has he had that? I don’t know. What I do know is the Matson statement this week was pretty unspecific.

And in my opinion the apology was insufficient. For lesser actions others in the industry have been dismissed. It does not mention Hasan or specify what was said.

The Gallagher team are probably hoping this will conclude the story but for many it will simply raise more questions.

Here is what Matson said: “We are incredibly proud of the strong and positive culture we have at Gallagher, something that is directly reflected in the exceptionally high scores our colleagues gave for important cultural indicators such as trust, respect, pride, diversity and advocacy, in our annual engagement survey, all of which have increased further in the last 12 months.

“As such, I am very sorry for the insensitive comments that were made by me and other individuals, which absolutely do not reflect the culture within our organisation.”

The judge described his comments targeted at Hasan as “abusive and racist” in the final judgement.

The judge did note: “There is no contemporaneous evidence of his having expressed that he felt victimised or discriminated against due to his ethnicity/religion prior to his decision to terminate his employment.”

But still, the conversations post his resignation came out and the unwelcome genie is out of the bottle.

The whole sorry episode is a sad indictment on the insurance industry as a whole, and especially the Lloyd’s market, which is in the midst of its own culture struggle, just as a lot of good work is being done on D&I.

Of course Gallagher has said that it has also done a lot of work on D&I since the revelations featuring a “fundamental review” and “external input”.

But what does that really mean? It would be nice to see something more tangible and meaningful. Hopefully the media will be able to create a more long term dialogue with Gallagher and the wider industry about this.

The FCA

This week, in a separate but related issue, we’ve also seen FCA staff warned about “shameful behavior” such as:

Defecating on the floor

Abusing catering and security staff

Urinating on the floor

And, (personally not sure why this one made the list of misdemeanours) and leaving cutlery and crockery in the kitchen areas

The crap might have got the headlines here, #toiletgate anyone? But the key concern is the abusive of staff. It simply should not happen.

Leadership

The FCA is meant to regulate and be a watchdog. Standards are important and it should uphold them, as should the leadership of large organisations such as Gallagher.

It’s a murky time in the world of insurance and financial services.

Yes, it is good that an apology of sorts has finally been made but the industry must work to prevent stuff like this in the first place and the only way to do that is make people accountable.

Siân Barton is editor of Insurance Age.