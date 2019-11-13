Simon Matson very sorry for “insensitive comments”

The Gallagher boss was revealed to have called one former employee a “fat complicated arab” in expletive-laden staff poaching court case papers.

Simon Matson, Gallagher’s CEO for UK broking and underwriting, has apologised for comments he made about staff leaving Gallagher-owned Alesco for Ardonagh-owned Bishopsgate and Price Forbes which came to light in legal documents this year.

The public apology comes 14 days after Nawaf Hasan, who Matson called a “fat complicated arab” requested one in the national press.

Comments between Matson and Vyvienne Wade also mocked Hasan’s Muslim faith.

In an email exchange, Matson said they “definitely have places reserved in heaven” for efforts to retain Hasan, with Wade replying that they would be “awaiting 72 virgins”.

Swearing

The document also alleged that, after Hasan handed in his notice, senior management referred to him as a “fucker”, a “t**ser” and a “c*nt”.

The papers were part of a staff poaching trial in which Gallagher accused Ardonagh of stealing key members of management from its Lloyd’s operation.

Matson issued a statement today (13 November): “We are incredibly proud of the strong and positive culture we have at Gallagher, something that is directly reflected in the exceptionally high scores our colleagues gave for important cultural indicators such as trust, respect, pride, diversity and advocacy, in our annual engagement survey, all of which have increased further in the last 12 months.

“As such, I am very sorry for the insensitive comments that were made by me and other individuals, which absolutely do not reflect the culture within our organisation.”

Judgement

A judge dismissed the majority of Gallagher’s claims on 25 October. All staff poaching claims failed. One claim of breach of contract was upheld.

Following the judgement, Ardonagh said that Gallagher had agreed to pay £3.1m towards the defendants’ costs.

The claim revolved around the departure of four energy insurance brokers who left Alesco for Ardonagh-owned companies in 2017, namely Peter Burton, Nawaf Hasan, James Brewins and Gerard Maginn. Burton and Hasan were also named individually as defendants in the case.

Culture

Gallagher also published a statement today around the culture of the business.

It said as soon as the comments were revealed it undertook a “fundamental review” which included external parties.

Non-executive chairman of Gallagher’s UK Holdings Board, Sue Langley, said: “The UK Board undertook a fundamental review with expert external input when this matter first came to light six months ago.”

Future

The broker has also promised to focus more on corporate social responsibility and pledged to appoint a head of corporate social responsibility.

Langley continued: “At Gallagher we adopt the highest standards to promote an inclusive culture, and this will remain a priority for the Board.

“We are committed to working in partnership with the market to cultivate a positive, diverse and inclusive insurance industry and we will be appointing a new head of CSR to work with our existing team to build momentum still further, internally and within the wider insurance market.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.