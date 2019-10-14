In Person: Marsh Commercial’s Anthony Gruppo

Insurance Age talks to the man who swung the axe on the Jelf name, Anthony Gruppo, about business efficiency, his move from the US and his focus on delivering organic growth for Marsh Commercial

As an industry, the UK regional broker space isn’t used to outsiders. It tends to recruit from within and senior people are often already established and familiar.

When Marsh brought in Anthony Gruppo from the United States to take over Jelf from Phil Barton, there was a sharp intake of breath.

So, who is the new boss at Marsh’s regional broker play?

Gruppo, CEO of freshly-renamed Marsh Commercial (formerly Jelf) greets Insurance Age warmly and it is clear he has been keeping a close eye on the UK insurance press and has done his own research.

Gruppo explains he has always been an insurance man. The difference in this case is that he built a career in America.

“I have always been a broker but I also have a background in organisational development,” he explains.

CV

Most recently, he was north east CEO for Marsh in the USA, a role he had been in since 2015. Before that, he was southwest regional CEO for the company. He’s been with Marsh since 2013.

“I was responsible for helping Marsh and McClennan Agency and [before that] USI and other organisations that needed help with getting organic growth.”

I come from the street, I wasn’t born in the c-suite, and I have done a lot of jobs in the business

He originally went into insurance following some time as a “bill collector” or, in the UK, a debt collector. The business he worked for also had an insurance agency.

“One day they asked me if I would like to sell insurance. It seemed like a great move to go from repossessing cars to becoming a broker.

“Selling on straight commission seemed a much better idea, and safer,” he jokes.

It’s clear he’s worked his way up.

“I come from the street, I wasn’t born in the c-suite, and I have done a lot of jobs in the business,” he adds.

“So I always build things through the lens of colleagues and clients versus the financials down.”

His appointment was a big change for Jelf and also a change for Gruppo, who had to move his life from the States.