People Moves Round-up: 2 – 6 September 2019

Ansvar sees senior management changes

Ecclesiastical-owned Ansvar has announced a couple of senior management shifts.

Managing director of Ecclesiastical Ireland, David Lane has moved into the newly created position of executive chairman of Ansvar UK. He has been at Ecclesiastical Ireland since 2012. Within his new role Lane will supervise Sarah Cox who will become managing director of Ansvar, replacing Richard Lane who retired earlier this year.

Cox joined Ecclesiastical in May 2011 as a technical claims consultant following previous roles at Chubb and Aviva.

Lane commented: “We have ambitious plans for Ansvar. These changes will enable us to build on the strengths of our business and continue to deliver the high levels of service and expertise that brokers have come to expect from the Ansvar team.”

SRIL appoints Warren Downey to chief executive role

Specialist Risk Investments (SRIL), owner of Miles Smith and the Underwriting Exchange has appointed Warren Downey as CEO.

Warren Downey joined SRIL immediately from Jardine Lloyd Thompson, where he had been for 28 years, most recently filling the CEO - global private client business position.

Downey commented: “I am delighted to have joined SRIL at a key point in its development and when the demand for an independent specialist insurance broker of scale is clear.

“Miles Smith and The Underwriting Exchange are highly regarded for their ability to address the complex risks that companies face across a broad range of niche sectors.”

Ian Gascoigne, member of the SRIL board and Pollen Street Capital partner, added: “Warren has an excellent sector track record and has shown significant success in managing complex organisations and turnarounds.

“His leadership and fresh perspective will be invaluable to SRIL’s development and we are thrilled that he has joined as CEO to lead what is already an extremely strong team.”

Vicki Llewellyn moves to Renovation Underwriting

Niche managing general agent, Renovation Underwriting has hired Vicki Llewellyn to join its underwriting team.

Llewellyn has 23 years of experience in the insurance industry and has held senior positions at Willis, Howden Insurance Brokers and Xchanging Ins-sure Services. She most recently worked as homeworks underwriter at Plum Underwriting.

Douglas Brown, managing director of Renovation, said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Vikki to Renovation Underwriting, she brings a wealth of experience to our team and gives us a significant advantage as we continue to grow our presence in this exciting niche.

“Her market knowledge will be invaluable and ensure that we become the primary source for providing insurance services in this sector.”

Axa XL makes two hires

Axa XL has hired Paul Howard as head of coverholder management, reporting to Louise Piper, head of client and distribution management – UK and Philippe Gouraud, global head of strategic distribution.

Howard has worked in insurance and risk management for over three decades, and his CV includes work as a claims adjustor at Merrett Syndicates; risk manager of Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council and client & distribution leader at Catlin.

Gouraud stated: “Coverholders, managing general agents and underwriting agencies play a central role in the distribution of commercial insurance today and we don’t see this role diminishing; we see it intensifying.

“That is why we have appointed Paul to lead our coverholder engagement strategies and develop a bespoke value proposition responding to our UK coverholders’ specific needs.”

Axa XL has also promoted Steven Farr to global head of upstream energy. The new position will see Farr managing Axa XL’s upstream energy team globally and he will work to develop the upstream energy book, expanding on and delivering underwriting strategy and product profitability.

He joined Axa XL (then Catlin Underwriting Agencies) in 2007 and has moved on from his position of energy class underwriter within the global energy team.

Huw Jones, chief underwriting officer for Global Energy at Axa XL commented: “He has considerable experience of underwriting upstream energy risks and has built up a stellar reputation in the market thanks to his close relationships and technical expertise.

“I have every confidence he will succeed in this new role and continue to be a strong partner to our clients and brokers across the world.”

H&H Insurance Brokers selects associate director

Specialist broker, H&H Insurance Brokers (HHIB) has hired Hâf Rowley to be associate director for Wales, a promotion from her senior area development manager position at the firm.

In her new job Rowley will be responsible for overseeing and growing the insurance business in across North Wales, Shropshire and Cheshire regions.

The new associate director has worked in the farming and rural insurance sector for over 20 years, and she has been with HHIB for more than 8 years.

Rowley said: “This new role is an exciting opportunity to increase our presence and to support the region with their insurance needs.

“Many local businesses aren’t aware that we are based here at the Mart and when they meet with us they are astounded at the breadth of insurances we offer.

“Moving forward, we will be raising our profile in the area by offering a more commercial route with insurance, focusing on tradespeople policies specifically for the one-man-band and SMEs, which is of course in addition to the existing farm and rural policies.”

Paul Graham MD of HHIB said: “We are delighted to recognise Hâf as an associate director, Wales as she has developed the business substantially over the past few years and with her drive and ambition, we look forward to continued successes for the business through the new products and services we are developing for customers.”

HDI Global announces two senior hires

HDI Global Specialty, has hired Clare Constable as director of claims and Will Morris as director of underwriting for delegated authority.

Constable joins from Canopius Group where she was head of open market & reinsurance claims. She has over 20 years’ experience in the insurance sector.

Morris was previously underwriting manager at Nuclear Risk Insurers and has held senior underwriting roles at Generali, Zurich, Alliance Global Corporate & Specialty, and Munich Re.

The appointment of Morris will see Rafael Rebitzky, HDI Global’s current underwriting director for specialty lines, focus on open market business.

Richard Taylor, HDI Global Specialty UK, managing director and a member of the UK executive board, said: “To achieve our growth strategy targets we need to have a best-in-class claims service.

“Clare’s expertise in this area will be invaluable as we enhance and redefine our UK claims proposition. Will is a strong entrepreneurial leader and has an excellent track record of building teams and delivering profitable growth for some of the world’s leading insurance and reinsurance companies.”

Senior hires take place at CPP Group UK

Leeds-based InsurTech, CPP Group UK has unveiled two senior people moves; Dave Ross will be a commercial director and Joanne Neill will become sales manager.

Ross will lead the sales strategy for CPP Group UK’s new business team and Neill will put forward CPP Group UK’s products to new and existing partners and customers and help to bolster the firm’s goals in the InsurTech market.

Dave Ross’s industry experience includes an MD position at Keycare and twenty years in various roles at Axa Insurance.

Neill’s background includes working as an underwriter in high net worth before moving into business development and sales in personal lines schemes and affinity areas, including in home and motor.

Ross commented: “Jo’s appointment reinforces an already strong and dynamic team.

“She brings with her a great deal of experience in the personal lines schemes and affinity areas, which will greatly enhance our drive forward in these key areas.”

He further stated: “I am delighted to be working within this new and vibrant team, made up of industry experts with a shared determination to make waves in InsurTech. A huge amount of groundwork has been laid, I believe we now have the ambition and resource to become international standard bearers in InsurTech.”

Neill added: “I am looking forward to this new journey, having joined at such a pivotal moment for the company; I’m incredibly confident that the hard work and innovation by the team will pay off as we venture into this new era of insurance technology.”

Marsh makes multiple senior hires

Marsh has appointmented Adam Wickens as digital asset leader and Brian Warszona as cyber growth leader in the UK financial & professional (FINPRO) practice of Marsh JLT Specialty.

In his newly created role, Wickens will work on developing new insurance solutions for digital assets such as cryptocurrency and collaborate closely with Marsh JLT Specialty’s New York-based digital asset risk transfer (Dart) team.

He joins Marsh JLT Specialty from MS Amlin, where he was senior underwriter - financial institutions.

Warszona is expected to join the firm by the end of 2019 and will be responsible for clients across the UK and Europe to deliver cyber risk management, risk financing, and insurance solutions.

He will also work on the strategic development of Marsh’s cyber insurance offering. Warszona returns to Marsh from Willis Towers Watson, where he was a divisional director responsible for cyber risk, based in London.

Paul Denny, UK CEO, FINPRO Practice, Marsh JLT Specialty, stated: “Adam and Brian are two of the leading experts in the cyber, cryptocurrency and digital asset insurance space.

“Both will play important roles in supporting clients by delivering the effective and efficient insurance and risk management strategies they require.”

