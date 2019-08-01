#Insagepeople 29 July - 2 August 2019
Stay up to date with the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.
Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: Allianz, Markel, EC3 Brokers, Willis
Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on People
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 26 July 2019
The Insurance Age editorial team dig into this week's top stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Back to Top