Hedron to support brokers on ‘talent crunch’

Hedron Network has launched Hedron People, a support framework to help independent brokers attract new talent, develop existing teams, and retain key staff.

In its analysis of around 200 partner firms, Hedron found that brokers are actively hiring, but only one in five has a long-term plan for recruitment, development, and succession.

It also reported nearly two-thirds of brokers report senior vacancies, alongside growing demand for junior talent.

Hedron has estimated that just around one in five partners have a formal three-to-five-year people and talent plan.

Bringing through the next generation and upskilling existing employees is critical to