People Moves: 5 – 9 January 2026

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Broadway, Ventis, Hood, Carbon, Addept, rrelentless, Allianz UK, BLW, Partners&, SRG and QBE.

Broadway promotes group development director

Lauren Winstanley has been promoted to group development director at Broadway Insurance Partners.

She joined the broker in 2022 as a client executive, and subsequently progressed into the firm’s corporate division where she advised organisations with large and often complex domestic and international risk requirements.

Bringing 24 years of experience