MGA CEO Taylor departs after three months to join First Underwriting

Simon Taylor has joined managing general agent First Underwriting as commercial director, after just three months as Exance CEO.

At the tail end of 2025 Insurance Age reported Taylor, pictured, had taken on the senior role at Exance in October, marking his return to the market after 17 months out.

At the time the MGA – a specialist in construction and property insurance, financial lines, and speciality – cited that Taylor’s “forward-thinking leadership and industry expertise will cement our current industry standing and elevate our company to the next level of success”, in a LinkedIn post.

