Axa Commercial CEO Walker to head retail arm on interim basis after Zweibrucker exit
Axa has confirmed that its UK commercial CEO, Jon Walker, has also taken interim control of its retail business while it finds a replacement for the former incumbent, Alain Zweibrucker.
In November last year, the group announced that Zweibrucker had been appointed CEO of Axa’s Health business.
He has now commenced that role two years after replacing Tara Foley when she was appointed CEO of the overall Axa UK and Ireland business in September 2023.New chapter
Writing on LinkedIn today, Zweibrucker said: “I’m very happy to now officially begin this new chapter with the Axa Health business, full of energy and pride.
“Looking back on 2025, there is a lot to be proud of. Taking a
More on Personal
Car premium reductions start to ease
The average cost of comprehensive car insurance in the UK has dropped by £111 (13%) over the previous 12 months to £726, according to the latest data from Confused/WTW.
Home premiums flatten in Q4 – Pearson Ham
Combined home buildings and contents premiums slipped marginally in the fourth quarter of 2025 but the nearly flat results signalled a significant shift from the sharper cuts earlier in the year, according to the latest research by Pearson Ham.
MGA Uris Group seals first acquisition post-Ardonagh split
Specialist personal lines MGA Uris Group has acquired Lutine Assurance Services from Ardonagh Group as it looks to diversify its offering for brokers.
Travel insurance broker goes into liquidation
Michael Pettifer Insurance Brokers, trading as MPI Brokers, went into creditors’ voluntary liquidation on 21 November, the Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed.
Deloitte forecasts home insurers will slide back to losses in 2026 after profits in 2025
UK home insurers are set to make an underwriting profit in 2025, with a net combined ratio of 98%, but will swing back to losses next year with an NCR of 102.1%, according to Deloitte.
Caravan Guard profits soar as turnover up double digits
Caravan Guard grew profit by over 40% in the year ended 31 March 2025 as turnover rose 21%.
Q&A: Grove & Dean’s Michael Lawrence
Michael Lawrence, distribution and underwriting director at personal lines specialist Grove & Dean, spent 34 years at LV general insurance in its various guises before jumping the fence in 2024.
Premium Credit adds three more brokers on back of Close pull out
Premium Credit has struck deals with Riviera Insurance, Principal Insurance, and Bedford Insurance Group after Close Brothers decided to pivot away from personal lines to commercial.