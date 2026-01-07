Axa Commercial CEO Walker to head retail arm on interim basis after Zweibrucker exit

Axa has confirmed that its UK commercial CEO, Jon Walker, has also taken interim control of its retail business while it finds a replacement for the former incumbent, Alain Zweibrucker.

In November last year, the group announced that Zweibrucker had been appointed CEO of Axa’s Health business.

He has now commenced that role two years after replacing Tara Foley when she was appointed CEO of the overall Axa UK and Ireland business in September 2023.

New chapter

Writing on LinkedIn today, Zweibrucker said: “I’m very happy to now officially begin this new chapter with the Axa Health business, full of energy and pride.



“Looking back on 2025, there is a lot to be proud of. Taking a