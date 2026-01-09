 Skip to main content
Gallagher names Belfast and Bristol office bosses

Gallagher has appointed Michael McLaverty as head of its Belfast office and expanded Mark Holmes’s role to include being managing director of the Bristol office.

McLaverty joined Gallagher in 2022 as an account director bringing over 25 years insurance experience to the business. He started his career at Marsh before spending 15 years at Willis Towers Watson.

He succeeds Shane Matthews who is moving into an account director role, focused on supporting major clients in Northern Ireland.

I would like to thank him for all the good times over the years and say a very fond farewell as he has been a brilliant colleague to work with, and we wish him all the very

