Axa UK recruits Dunn from Zurich to replace retiring commercial CUO Ovenden

Axa UK Commercial has recruited Zurich’s Caroline Dunn as chief underwriting officer to replace the retiring incumbent, David Ovenden.

Most recently, Dunn, pictured, was CUO at Zurich UK and will start work at Axa UK Commercial on 1 July. She joined Zurich in 2021, having previously worked at Lloyd’s as head of underwriting and then head of market development.

Axa said Ovenden – who replaced David Williams in 2021 from broker WTW – will stay with the business until the summer to ensure a smooth transition.

Technical capability

Jon Walker, CEO of Axa UK Commercial, said: “Caroline’s technical capability, strategic judgement, people