 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Axa UK recruits Dunn from Zurich to replace retiring commercial CUO Ovenden

Caroline Dunn
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Axa UK Commercial has recruited Zurich’s Caroline Dunn as chief underwriting officer to replace the retiring incumbent, David Ovenden.

Most recently, Dunn, pictured, was CUO at Zurich UK and will start work at Axa UK Commercial on 1 July. She joined Zurich in 2021, having previously worked at Lloyd’s as head of underwriting and then head of market development.

Axa said Ovenden – who replaced David Williams in 2021 from broker WTW – will stay with the business until the summer to ensure a smooth transition.

Technical capability

Jon Walker, CEO of Axa UK Commercial, said: “Caroline’s technical capability, strategic judgement, people

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insurer

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: