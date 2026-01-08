UK & Ireland CEO Stephanie Ogden leaves HDI for Munich Re

Stephanie Ogden, CEO of HDI Global UK & Ireland, will leave on 31 January ahead of joining Munich Re on 1 March.

Simon Hunt, currently the chief financial officer, will become interim CEO, while finance director Ger Twomey will serve as interim CFO.

In a LinkedIn post Munich Re confirmed that Ogden will succeed Thomas Artmann, CEO of its Lloyds vehicle Munich Re Specialty - Global Markets, Syndicate who is retiring.

Ogden, pictured, joined HDI in 2019 as distribution director, becoming managing director of HDI Global UK & Ireland in 2022. She took on responsibility for commercial and specialty business as