UK & Ireland CEO Stephanie Ogden leaves HDI for Munich Re
Stephanie Ogden, CEO of HDI Global UK & Ireland, will leave on 31 January ahead of joining Munich Re on 1 March.
Simon Hunt, currently the chief financial officer, will become interim CEO, while finance director Ger Twomey will serve as interim CFO.
In a LinkedIn post Munich Re confirmed that Ogden will succeed Thomas Artmann, CEO of its Lloyds vehicle Munich Re Specialty - Global Markets, Syndicate who is retiring.
Ogden, pictured, joined HDI in 2019 as distribution director, becoming managing director of HDI Global UK & Ireland in 2022. She took on responsibility for commercial and specialty business as
