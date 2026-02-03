Top 100 broker to go on recruitment drive after securing challenger bank loan
Top 100 insurance broker M&DH is looking to grow its headcount to a 100 after securing an investment loan from Allica Bank.
Founded in 2002 by Richard Hames, Bedford-based M&DH Insurance Services provides cover to both corporate and individual customers, with specialisms in the construction and manufacturing sectors.
It currently claims to provide insurance cover for more than 4,500 clients, managing over 12,000 policies, and was ranked in the £6m-£7.5m revenue banding in the 2025 Insurance Age Top 100 UK Brokers listing.Seven figure sum
Having grown up locally myself, it’s especially rewarding to work with Richard and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
UK commercial softening accelerated to 7% in Q4
The commercial insurance market in the UK softened by 7% in the final quarter of last year, in its eighth drop in a row, according to research by Marsh.
DCL restructures new business teams to align closer with brokers
Specialist motor MGA Direct Commercial (DCL) has restructured its operation to create two new business teams tailored to different broker propositions.
Aviva enhances Minifleet on Fast Trade to cover more vehicles
Aviva has enhanced its Minifleet proposition to allow brokers to place up to 20 vehicles at new business on its proprietary Fast Trade platform.
FCA imposes growth restrictions on Markerstudy
Markerstudy has confirmed a “cap” on growth after the Financial Times reported the Financial Conduct Authority has restricted its activities.
Aon posts improved 6% commercial organic growth for 2025
Aon achieved 6% organic growth in its commercial risk solutions arm in 2025, up from 5% in the two preceding years.
Marsh appoints Lisa Quest as UK CEO
Marsh has named Lisa Quest as UK CEO succeeding Chris Lay who as previously announced is retiring from the business this year.
Blog: How the regulatory axe could fall in 2026
Isabella Macfarlane, head of London Markets at Insurance Compliance Services, explores how the Financial Conduct Authority may address its priorities in 2026.
Broadway targeting 50% growth in 2026 on way to £50m GWP within 5 years
Broadway CEO Daniel Lloyd-John is keen to avoid complacency as it seeks to become the optimal size and shape for a ‘boutique broker’, and highlights the opportunities in its ‘one client’ cross-selling approach.