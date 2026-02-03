Top 100 broker to go on recruitment drive after securing challenger bank loan

Top 100 insurance broker M&DH is looking to grow its headcount to a 100 after securing an investment loan from Allica Bank.

Founded in 2002 by Richard Hames, Bedford-based M&DH Insurance Services provides cover to both corporate and individual customers, with specialisms in the construction and manufacturing sectors.

It currently claims to provide insurance cover for more than 4,500 clients, managing over 12,000 policies, and was ranked in the £6m-£7.5m revenue banding in the 2025 Insurance Age Top 100 UK Brokers listing.

Seven figure sum