People Moves: 12-16 January 2026

Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.

Featuring: LBB, FUW Commercial, Arch, London Foil, Equipsme, PIB, Tysers, CFC, Altea, and Pen Underwriting

LBB make two senior appointments

London Belgravia has hired Timothy Woodgate as head of strategic partnerships and Craig Daniel as principal consultant.

Woodgate joins with over 25 years of experience across the finance and insurance sectors, bringing extensive expertise in complex risk management, high-value placements, and strategic stakeholder relationships.

Most recently, he worked in