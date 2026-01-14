MGA founder replaces outgoing PIB underwriting and distribution CEO Burgess
PIB Group is promoting Chris Jackson to become CEO of its underwriting and distribution business.
He will succeed Charlie Burgess, pictured, who has resigned to pursue other opportunities, according to the broker.
Jackson co-founded the international specialist financial lines managing general agent Acquinex in 2017, and joined PIB when it was acquired by the group in 2021.
Jackson remained in his position as Acquinex CEO until August 2025, when he shifted into a newly created role, becoming responsible for PIB Group's specialty MGA strategy.
PIB added his transition to a group role
