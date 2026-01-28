Clear snaps up Gauntlet to bolster Brokerbility network

Clear Group has acquired Gauntlet Appointed Representative Network and Gauntlet Retail Brokers to expand its existing Brokerbility offering.

Founded in Leeds in 1994 by CEO Roger Gaunt, Gauntlet operates as a principal for appointed representative insurance brokers, assuming full regulatory responsibility on behalf of its AR members.

Brokerbility was acquired by Clear Group in 2020 and been led by managing director John Dunn, pictured, since 2022.

As we enter our 20th anniversary year the combination of Brokerbility and Gauntlet deepens an already successful collaboration, to give brokers real choice and expand our powerful community