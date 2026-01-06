Aon’s Andersen to replace Zaffino as AIG CEO
AIG has announced that group chairman and CEO Peter Zaffino intends to retire and transition to executive chair by mid-year.
He will be replaced by Eric Andersen, pictured, who will be joining as president and CEO-elect of AIG, effective 16 February.
Andersen switches across from Aon, where he was most recently a member of the executive committee and served as a strategic advisor to the company’s president and CEO.
Over nearly three decades with the broking giant, Andersen held senior leadership roles including president of Aon, CEO of Aon Benfield and CEO of Aon Risk Solutions Americas.
Anderson will report to Zaffino –
