Ecclesiastical takes Levens from Allianz

Ecclesiastical Insurance has named Andy Levens as northern regional underwriting manager joining from Allianz and succeeding Andy Pearce.

Levens, pictured, was most recently a property and casualty manager at Allianz taking up the post in November 2020. Prior to that he progressed through the business in a variety of underwriting roles after joining as a graduate.

He is taking over from Pearce who is retiring in April after 25 years with Ecclesiastical.

Levens said: “I’m really looking forward to getting started with Ecclesiastical, to put what I’ve learned in my career to date to the test and to develop further in this role