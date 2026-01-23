People Moves: 19 – 23 January 2026

Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: Markel, Argenta and Fidelis.

Markel names senior claims adjuster

Charlotte Major has been appointed senior claims adjuster for professional indemnity at Markel.

She will be responsible for resolving complex PI claims for clients operating across multiple professions, including accountants, construction firms and insurance brokers.

Major will work closely with Markel’s PI underwriting team on renewal business – advising on claims scenarios, contract wordings, policy wordings and claims