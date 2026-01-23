People Moves: 19 – 23 January 2026
Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Featuring: Markel, Argenta and Fidelis.Markel names senior claims adjuster
Charlotte Major has been appointed senior claims adjuster for professional indemnity at Markel.
She will be responsible for resolving complex PI claims for clients operating across multiple professions, including accountants, construction firms and insurance brokers.
Major will work closely with Markel’s PI underwriting team on renewal business – advising on claims scenarios, contract wordings, policy wordings and claims
Fitch neutral on UK insurers for 2026 but echoes motor losses warning
Fitch’s sector outlook for the UK non-life company market in 2026 is neutral, unchanged from 2025.
IPT receipts to hit record-high £9bn
Annual income from the Insurance Premium Tax in 2025/26 is set to break through last year’s record, coming just shy of £9bn, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility’s Autumn Budget projections.
Interview: Meet the Biba drone scheme providers who want to double the business and crack the US market
With 80,000 UK policyholders and a renewed Biba scheme under their belts, Coverdrone leaders Phil and Andrew Heath are bullish about doubling the business over the next two years and have long-term international expansion plans.
‘Softening’ of language offers Zurich hope over Beazley deal, say analysts after latest bid rejection
The sixth time could be the charm and a Zurich takeover of Beazley is still possible, according to analysts at Jefferies who have put forward a potential top price of 1,408 pence per share.
CII insurance virtual work experience programme tops 2,300 participants
Over 2,300 students have engaged with an insurance virtual work experience programme since it was launched in October 2023, the Chartered Insurance Institute has revealed.
Hedron to support brokers on ‘talent crunch’
Hedron Network has launched Hedron People, a support framework to help independent brokers attract new talent, develop existing teams, and retain key staff.
Liiba lists 2026 agenda
The London and International Insurance Brokers’ Association has put accelerating growth in a softening market and reinforcing London’s position as the world’s leading specialty insurance centre at the heart of its agenda for 2026.
Marsh-owned MGU targets property owners business with new flexible product
Marsh-owned Victor Insurance UK has launched a flexible property owners product on its own digital platform and Acturis, bringing together three existing policies into one.