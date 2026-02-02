Laker named loss adjuster CEO as it realigns into four business areas

Loss adjusting and claims management business QuestGates has announced the promotion of long standing director Greg Laker to the role of group CEO as part of a ‘realignment’ of its senior leadership team.

The changes see current CEO and founder Chris Hall take up the position of group executive chairman; Colin Ganson promoted to chief operating officer; and Glen Donaldson to chief commercial officer.

The executive leadership team is completed by chief financial officer, Peter Mitchell.

Ross Macpherson and Alistair Steward continue to be members of the senior management team, overseeing London Market & real estate, and marketing, brand and broker development respectively.

I am thrilled to take on the