Ex-Towergate leader and former Esure CEO join Jensten board

Former Esure CEO David McMillan has joined Jensten Group as non-executive chair, teaming up again with Bain Capital.

McMillan left Esure last September when it was bought by Ageas from Bain Capital.

The PE house had invested in Esure in 2018 when it had an interim CEO and recruited McMillan as full-time boss later in 2019.

In November, Bain Capital completed the purchase of Jensten from Livingbridge.

As well as his time at Esure, McMillan has held senior leadership