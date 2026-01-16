Lloyd’s recruits Bichard from PwC as CFO

Lloyd’s has named Jim Bichard as chief financial officer to start in the role this April succeeding Alexandra Cliff who will be leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Bichard, pictured, currently leads PwC’s global insurance practice, overseeing services to clients across all industry segments.

He has spent 30 years at PwC and Lloyd’s highlighted that among his remit has been advising on “insurance and broker deals including transactions for innovative capital structures”.

Lloyd’s matters to the global economy in a way few institutions do. I am looking forward to working with colleagues across the market, and existing and future capital providers to support