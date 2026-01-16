 Skip to main content
Lloyd’s recruits Bichard from PwC as CFO

Jim Bichard

Lloyd’s has named Jim Bichard as chief financial officer to start in the role this April succeeding Alexandra Cliff who will be leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Bichard, pictured, currently leads PwC’s global insurance practice, overseeing services to clients across all industry segments.

He has spent 30 years at PwC and Lloyd’s highlighted that among his remit has been advising on “insurance and broker deals including transactions for innovative capital structures”.

Lloyd’s matters to the global economy in a way few institutions do. I am looking forward to working with colleagues across the market, and existing and future capital providers to support

More on Insight

education-mortar-board-diploma-books-be-gif
Biba to open AI Academy

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association is working with Markel to offer an AI Academy for the trade body’s members.

Regulation
Biba pitches industry wide fair value assessment templates

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has targeted further regulatory rule simplification in its 2026 Manifesto, as it urged industry wide support of developing a fair value assessment template, and called on the government to deliver a new Financial Services Bill.

