Cullum and McCaffrey on Minority Broker Partnerships’ aim to hit £100m GWP by end of 2026

James McCaffrey and Peter Cullum

Launched without much fanfare, Minority Broker Partnerships reunites Peter Cullum and James McCaffrey into the intermediary investment space. However, as the pair tell Jonathan Swift the market has changed since their last attempt - with younger brokers and niche specialists coming to the fore in a sector where PE and banks are rolling back support.

Insurance veteran Peter Cullum’s latest broker investment vehicle is on track to hit at least £80m GWP by the end of 2026, according to its bosses. But in all likelihood the figure will be greater based on its deal pipeline.

Minority Broker Partnerships signed four deals at the tail end of last year in drone specialist MGA Moonrock (September), Business Cover UK trading as Tree Surgeon & Forestry Insurance Services ( November), Sturdy Edwards (November) and Cyber Cover (December).

MBP marks the

Australia
Prestige CEO hails ‘landmark’ AUB deal

“Partnering with AUB Group gives us an exceptional platform to accelerate our growth, invest further in our people and services, and expand our presence across our current markets, while retaining the independence and culture that have been central to our success.”

Cass Stephens managing director James Cass
Broking Success: Cass Stephens MD James Cass

Cass Stephens managing director James Cass explains how the broker is targeting the specialist care and park home sectors for growth as the business celebrates its 60th anniversary, and highlights the importance of cyber insurance for SMEs.

Road to success
Blog: Can Biba sustain the momentum?

Biba's CEO, Graeme Trudgill, has hailed the organisation’s 2025 Manifesto as “the most successful one Biba has ever undertaken”. The question now is whether the trade body can maintain this impetus amid ambitious aspirations.

