Cullum and McCaffrey on Minority Broker Partnerships’ aim to hit £100m GWP by end of 2026

Launched without much fanfare, Minority Broker Partnerships reunites Peter Cullum and James McCaffrey into the intermediary investment space. However, as the pair tell Jonathan Swift the market has changed since their last attempt - with younger brokers and niche specialists coming to the fore in a sector where PE and banks are rolling back support.

Insurance veteran Peter Cullum’s latest broker investment vehicle is on track to hit at least £80m GWP by the end of 2026, according to its bosses. But in all likelihood the figure will be greater based on its deal pipeline.

Minority Broker Partnerships signed four deals at the tail end of last year in drone specialist MGA Moonrock (September), Business Cover UK trading as Tree Surgeon & Forestry Insurance Services ( November), Sturdy Edwards (November) and Cyber Cover (December).

MBP marks the