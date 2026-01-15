Pikl adds to exec with CCO appointment
Pikl has added to its board with the appointment of Jemma Clarke as chief commercial officer.
The vacation rental insurance specialist said she will be responsible for driving its UK commercial growth. It is seeking to scale up partnerships with property management companies and expand the adoption of its flagship cancellation product plus its other insurance offerings.
Clarke, pictured, most recently served as general counsel at Forge Holiday Group.
That business includes Sykes Cottages, the holiday cottage rental operator that is a partner of Pikl, with Clarke playing a key role in
