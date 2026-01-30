People Moves: 26 January – 30 January 2026

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featured: HDI Global, Tysers, Acrisure, and AgeasHDI Global appoints chief underwriting officer – long tail

Tom Potter has been promoted to chief underwriting officer, long tail, at HDI Global UK and Ireland.

In the role he will oversee HDI’s UK and Ireland long-tail underwriting strategy across liability, life sciences, motor fleet, and cyber. Reporting to Simon Hunt, interim CEO of HDI Global UK and Ireland, Potter takes on the CUO role effective 1 February 2026.

He steps up from his current